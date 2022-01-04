 Skip to main content
Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 4

LOCAL

Tuesday, Jan. 4

BOYS BASKETBALL

Skaneateles at Solvay, 6:30 p.m.

Central Square at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Odessa-Montour at Southern Cayuga, 6 p.m.

Auburn at Central Square, 6:45 p.m.

Port Byron at Cato-Meridian, 7 p.m.

BOWLING

Auburn at Fulton, 3:30 p.m.

Union Springs/Port Byron at Watkins Glen, 4 p.m.

Weedsport at APW, 4 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Clinton at Skaneateles, 6:30 p.m.

ON TV

Tuesday, Jan. 4

CHL HOCKEY

NHLN — Rögle vs. Frölunda, Semifinal, Ängelholm, Sweden, 12 p.m.

NHLN — Red Bull Munich vs. Tappara Tampere, Semifinal, Munich, 2:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

CBSSN — Ohio at Akron, 6 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at LSU, 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Baylor, 7 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Georgia, 7 p.m.

CBSSN — Seton Hall at Butler, 8 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Duke, 9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kansas at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

ESPNU — Tulsa at Memphis, 9 p.m.

FS1 — Providence at Marquette, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETALL (WOMEN'S)

BTN — Michigan at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ESPN — Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Kansas St., Houston, 9 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

NBATV — Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Sacramento at LA Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds, 6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA Early Rounds; Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds, 6 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

