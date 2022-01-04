Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 4

LOCAL
Tuesday, Jan. 4
BOYS BASKETBALL
Skaneateles at Solvay, 6:30 p.m.
Central Square at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Odessa-Montour at Southern Cayuga, 6 p.m.
Auburn at Central Square, 6:45 p.m.
Port Byron at Cato-Meridian, 7 p.m.
BOWLING
Auburn at Fulton, 3:30 p.m.
Union Springs/Port Byron at Watkins Glen, 4 p.m.
Weedsport at APW, 4 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Clinton at Skaneateles, 6:30 p.m.
ON TV
Tuesday, Jan. 4
CHL HOCKEY
NHLN — Rögle vs. Frölunda, Semifinal, Ängelholm, Sweden, 12 p.m.
NHLN — Red Bull Munich vs. Tappara Tampere, Semifinal, Munich, 2:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
CBSSN — Ohio at Akron, 6 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at LSU, 7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Baylor, 7 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas A&M at Georgia, 7 p.m.
CBSSN — Seton Hall at Butler, 8 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Duke, 9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Kansas at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.
ESPNU — Tulsa at Memphis, 9 p.m.
FS1 — Providence at Marquette, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETALL (WOMEN'S)
BTN — Michigan at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ESPN — Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Kansas St., Houston, 9 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
NBATV — Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Sacramento at LA Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds, 6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA Early Rounds; Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds, 6 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)