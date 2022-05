Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Tuesday, May 24

LOCAL

Tuesday, May 24

BASEBALL

Section III Playoffs

Fabius-Pompey at Weedsport, Class C first round, 5 p.m.

LaFayette at Port Byron, Class C first round, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Section III Playoffs

Adirondack/Utica Notre Dame at Port Byron, Class C first round, 5 p.m.

APW at Jordan-Elbridge, Class B first round, 5 p.m.

Skaneateles at Holland Patent, Class B first round, 5 p.m.

Weedsport at Westmoreland, Class C first round, 5 p.m.

Section IV Playoffs

Tioga at Union Springs, at Wells College, Class C quarterfinals, 3 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Section III Playoffs

Auburn vs. West Genesee, at Liverpool, Class B semifinals, 7 p.m.

Skaneateles vs. LaFayette, at East Syracuse Minoa, Class D semifinals, 7 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Section III Playoffs

General Brown at Skaneateles, Class D quarterfinals, 5 p.m.

Jordan-Elbridge at South Jefferson, Class D quarterfinals, 5 p.m.

Oswego at Auburn, Class B quarterfinals, 7 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Union Springs at Marathon, 2 p.m.

Port Byron at West Canada Valley, 4 p.m.

ON TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Alabama vs. Georgia, First Round, Hoover, Ala., 10:30 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: South Carolina vs. Florida, First Round, Hoover, Ala., 2 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi vs. Vanderbilt, First Round, Hoover, Ala., 5:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Kentucky vs. Auburn, First Round, Hoover, Ala., 9 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN'S)

GOLF — NCAA National Championships: Team Match Play Quarterfinals, Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., 12 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA National Championships: Team Match Play Semifinals, Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., 5 p.m.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Switzerland, Group A, Helsinki, 5 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Norway, Group B, Tampere, Finland, 9 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. France, Group A, Helsinki, 1 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati OR Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

TBS — Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:30 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

TNT — Western Conference Final: Golden State at Dallas, Game 4, 9 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at NY Rangers, Game 4, 7 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Calgary at Edmonton, Game 4, 9:30 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

FS2 — CPL: Toronto FC at HFX Wanderers FC, 6 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: York United FC at Pacific FC, 10 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris, 5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris, 6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

