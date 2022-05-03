 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Tuesday, May 3

LOCAL

Tuesday, May 3

BASEBALL

Cato-Meridian at Weedsport, 4 p.m.

Mexico at Jordan-Elbridge, 4:30 p.m.

Skaneateles at Bishop Grimes, 4:30 p.m.

Cortland at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Cato-Meridian at Weedsport, 4 p.m.

Groton at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.

Jordan-Elbridge at Chittenango, 4:30 p.m.

Southern Cayuga at Trumansburg, 4:30 p.m.

Skaneateles at CBA, 5 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Skaneateles at Tully, 6 p.m.

Jordan-Elbridge at LaFayette, 6:30 p.m.

Central Square at Auburn, 7 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Jordan-Elbridge at LaFayette, 4:30 p.m.

Auburn at Central Square, 6:30 p.m.

Tully at Skaneateles, 6:45 p.m.

GOLF

Bishop Grimes at Skaneateles, 3:30 p.m.

Union Springs/Port Byron at Trumansburg, 3:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Auburn at Liverpool, 4:30 p.m.

Elmira Heights at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.

Moravia at Union Springs/Port Byron, 4:30 p.m.

Skaneateles at Chittenango, 4:30 p.m.

ON TV

Tuesday, May 3

COLLEGE BASEBALL

ACCN — Charlotte at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

SECN — Louisville at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Grand Canyon at Arizona, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

ACCN — Liberty at Virginia Tech, 5 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Toronto OR LA Angels at Boston, 7 p.m.

TBS — San Francisco at LA Dodgers, 10 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, Game 2, 7 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Memphis, Game 2, 9:30 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, Game 1, 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: Washington at Florida, Game 1, 7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Nashville at Colorado, Game 1, 9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Calgary, Game 1, 10 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, 6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Quarterfinals, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

