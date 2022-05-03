Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Tuesday, May 3

LOCAL
Tuesday, May 3
BASEBALL
Cato-Meridian at Weedsport, 4 p.m.
Mexico at Jordan-Elbridge, 4:30 p.m.
Skaneateles at Bishop Grimes, 4:30 p.m.
Cortland at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Cato-Meridian at Weedsport, 4 p.m.
Groton at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.
Jordan-Elbridge at Chittenango, 4:30 p.m.
Southern Cayuga at Trumansburg, 4:30 p.m.
Skaneateles at CBA, 5 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Skaneateles at Tully, 6 p.m.
Jordan-Elbridge at LaFayette, 6:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
Central Square at Auburn, 7 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Jordan-Elbridge at LaFayette, 4:30 p.m.
Auburn at Central Square, 6:30 p.m.
Tully at Skaneateles, 6:45 p.m.
GOLF
Bishop Grimes at Skaneateles, 3:30 p.m.
Union Springs/Port Byron at Trumansburg, 3:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Auburn at Liverpool, 4:30 p.m.
Elmira Heights at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.
Moravia at Union Springs/Port Byron, 4:30 p.m.
Skaneateles at Chittenango, 4:30 p.m.
ON TV
Tuesday, May 3
COLLEGE BASEBALL
ACCN — Charlotte at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
SECN — Louisville at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Grand Canyon at Arizona, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
ACCN — Liberty at Virginia Tech, 5 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Toronto OR LA Angels at Boston, 7 p.m.
TBS — San Francisco at LA Dodgers, 10 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, Game 2, 7 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Memphis, Game 2, 9:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, Game 1, 7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: Washington at Florida, Game 1, 7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Nashville at Colorado, Game 1, 9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Calgary, Game 1, 10 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, 6 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Quarterfinals, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)