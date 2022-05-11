Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Wednesday, May 11

LOCAL
Wednesday, May 11
BASEBALL
Auburn at Cicero-North Syracuse, 5 p.m.
Weedsport at Skaneateles, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Onondaga at Weedsport, 4:30 p.m.
Skaneateles at APW, 4:30 p.m.
Whitney Point at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Union Springs/Port Byron at Groton, 2 p.m.
Solvay at Weedsport, 3:30 p.m.
TENNIS
East Syracuse Minoa at Auburn, 4:30 p.m.
Mynderse at Skaneateles, 5 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
DeRuyter, Bishop Grimes at Port Byron, 4:30 p.m.
Jordan-Elbridge at Mexico, 4:30 p.m.
Weedsport at Onondaga, 4:30 p.m.
Auburn at Central Square, 5 p.m.
Skaneateles at Phoenix, 5 p.m.
ON TV
Wednesday, May 11
COLLEGE BASEBALL
ACCN — Liberty at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Penn St., First Round, East Lansing, Mich., 11 a.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. LSU, Second Round, Gainesville, Fla., 12 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. Louisville, First Round, Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Purdue vs. Ohio St., First Round, East Lansing, Mich., 1:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Auburn vs. Missouri, Second Round, Gainesville, Fla., 2:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: NC State vs. Georgia Tech, First Round, Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota vs. Wisconsin, First Round, East Lansing, Mich., 4:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Florida, Second Round, Gainesville, Fla., 5 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. vs. Maryland, First Round, East Lansing, Mich., 7 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Georgia vs. Mississippi, Second Round, Gainesville, Fla., 7:30 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at NY Yankees OR LA Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Seattle OR Colorado at San Francisco, 3:30 p.m.
FS1 — Tampa Bay at LA Angels, 7 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, Game 5, 7 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Memphis, Game 5, 9:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, Game 5, 7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: Washington at Florida, Game 5, 7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Calgary, Game 5, 9:30 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Juventus vs. Inter Milan, Final, Rome, 3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Wolverhampton, 3:15 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, 5 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, 6 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, 5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Thursday)
WNBA BASKETBALL
CBSSN — New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.