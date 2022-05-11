 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Wednesday, May 11

  • 0
TV Remote Control
Deposit photos

LOCAL

Wednesday, May 11

BASEBALL

Auburn at Cicero-North Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Weedsport at Skaneateles, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Onondaga at Weedsport, 4:30 p.m.

Skaneateles at APW, 4:30 p.m.

Whitney Point at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Union Springs/Port Byron at Groton, 2 p.m.

Solvay at Weedsport, 3:30 p.m.

TENNIS

East Syracuse Minoa at Auburn, 4:30 p.m.

Mynderse at Skaneateles, 5 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

People are also reading…

DeRuyter, Bishop Grimes at Port Byron, 4:30 p.m.

Jordan-Elbridge at Mexico, 4:30 p.m.

Weedsport at Onondaga, 4:30 p.m.

Auburn at Central Square, 5 p.m.

Skaneateles at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

ON TV

Wednesday, May 11

COLLEGE BASEBALL

ACCN — Liberty at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Penn St., First Round, East Lansing, Mich., 11 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. LSU, Second Round, Gainesville, Fla., 12 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. Louisville, First Round, Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Purdue vs. Ohio St., First Round, East Lansing, Mich., 1:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Auburn vs. Missouri, Second Round, Gainesville, Fla., 2:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: NC State vs. Georgia Tech, First Round, Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota vs. Wisconsin, First Round, East Lansing, Mich., 4:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Florida, Second Round, Gainesville, Fla., 5 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. vs. Maryland, First Round, East Lansing, Mich., 7 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Georgia vs. Mississippi, Second Round, Gainesville, Fla., 7:30 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at NY Yankees OR LA Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Seattle OR Colorado at San Francisco, 3:30 p.m.

FS1 — Tampa Bay at LA Angels, 7 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, Game 5, 7 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Memphis, Game 5, 9:30 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, Game 5, 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: Washington at Florida, Game 5, 7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Calgary, Game 5, 9:30 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Juventus vs. Inter Milan, Final, Rome, 3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Wolverhampton, 3:15 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, 5 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, 6 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

WNBA BASKETBALL

CBSSN — New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA Hall Of Famer Bob Lanier Dies Aged 73

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News