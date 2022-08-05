 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Friday, Aug. 5

ON TV

Friday, August 5

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Melbourne, 5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Essendon at Greater Western Sydney, 12 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Geelong, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF

USA — LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, Second Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland, 6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Second Round, Celtic Manor Resort - Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales (Taped), 9:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., 2 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah, 6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, First Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Canada (Taped), 9:30 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort - Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga, 1 p.m.

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

ESPN — PLL: Cannons vs. Redwoods, Denver, 9 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights, New York, 7 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at Arizona (9:40 p.m.), 10 p.m.

SELECT HOCKEY (MEN'S)

NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Canada vs. Finland, Semifinal, Red Deer, Canada, 7 p.m.

NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Czechia vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Red Deer, Canada, 10:30 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Crystal Palace, 3 p.m.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

CBSSN — NWSL: North Carolina at Portland FC, 10:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont, Ill., 6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Harshman, Rosemont, Ill., 9 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA Quarterfinals; Los Cabos-ATP Semifinals, 12 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

CBSSN — Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

