Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Friday, Aug. 5

ON TV
Friday, August 5
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Melbourne, 5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Essendon at Greater Western Sydney, 12 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Geelong, 5 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF
USA — LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, Second Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland, 6 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Second Round, Celtic Manor Resort - Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales (Taped), 9:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., 2 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah, 6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, First Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Canada (Taped), 9:30 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort - Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga, 1 p.m.
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
ESPN — PLL: Cannons vs. Redwoods, Denver, 9 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights, New York, 7 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at Arizona (9:40 p.m.), 10 p.m.
SELECT HOCKEY (MEN'S)
NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Canada vs. Finland, Semifinal, Red Deer, Canada, 7 p.m.
NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Czechia vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Red Deer, Canada, 10:30 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Crystal Palace, 3 p.m.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
CBSSN — NWSL: North Carolina at Portland FC, 10:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont, Ill., 6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Harshman, Rosemont, Ill., 9 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA Quarterfinals; Los Cabos-ATP Semifinals, 12 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
CBSSN — Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.