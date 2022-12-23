 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Citizen is partnering with Cayuga Community College who is sponsoring 875 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
agate

Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Friday, Dec. 23

  • 0

LOCAL

Friday, Dec. 23

HOCKEY

Cortland-Homer at Auburn, 6 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Franco Harris, NFL legend, dead at 72

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News