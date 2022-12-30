 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Friday, Dec. 30

LOCAL

Friday, Dec. 30

BOYS BASKETBALL

McGraw at Cato-Meridian, 10 a.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cortland at Auburn, 11 a.m.

