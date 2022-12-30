Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Friday, Dec. 30

LOCAL
Friday, Dec. 30
BOYS BASKETBALL
McGraw at Cato-Meridian, 10 a.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cortland at Auburn, 11 a.m.
Union Springs snapped its holiday tournament drought, beating Southern Cayuga for its first title since 2010.
Former Auburn Maroon Nasir Smith announced earlier this month that he is declaring for the NFL draft, following two seasons as a star running back for Central Connecticut State University.
An Auburn cross country runner has added another accolade.
Results reported in the past week by Cayuga County-area bowling leagues.
Games on the schedule locally and on TV in the Cayuga County area.
Dino Babers and P.J. Fleck got to know each other as up-and-coming head coaches in the Mid-American Conference, splitting their matchups in 20…
Syracuse running back Sean Tucker has declared for the 2023 NFL draft and will forego the team's upcoming bowl game.
