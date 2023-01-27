 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Friday, Jan. 27

LOCAL

Friday, Jan. 27

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jordan-Elbridge at APW, 6:30 p.m.

Moravia at Groton, 6:30 p.m.

Auburn at Central Square, 6:45 p.m.

Cato-Meridian at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Fabius-Pompey at Port Byron, 7 p.m.

Skaneateles at Marcellus, 7 p.m.

Union Springs at Southern Cayuga, 7 p.m.

Weedsport at Tully, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Union Springs at Southern Cayuga, 5:30 p.m.

Central Square at Auburn, 6:45 p.m.

Groton at Moravia, 7 p.m.

BOWLING

Weedsport at APW, 3:30 p.m.

HOCKEY

Skaneateles at New Hartford, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING

Southern Cayuga at Watkins Glen, 4:30 p.m.

Fulton at Weedsport, 5 p.m.

Auburn at Cicero-North Syracuse, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Onondaga at Weedsport, 7 p.m.

