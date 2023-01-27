Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Friday, Jan. 27

LOCAL
Friday, Jan. 27
BOYS BASKETBALL
Jordan-Elbridge at APW, 6:30 p.m.
Moravia at Groton, 6:30 p.m.
Auburn at Central Square, 6:45 p.m.
Cato-Meridian at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Fabius-Pompey at Port Byron, 7 p.m.
Skaneateles at Marcellus, 7 p.m.
Union Springs at Southern Cayuga, 7 p.m.
Weedsport at Tully, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Union Springs at Southern Cayuga, 5:30 p.m.
Central Square at Auburn, 6:45 p.m.
Groton at Moravia, 7 p.m.
BOWLING
Weedsport at APW, 3:30 p.m.
HOCKEY
Skaneateles at New Hartford, 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
Southern Cayuga at Watkins Glen, 4:30 p.m.
Fulton at Weedsport, 5 p.m.
Auburn at Cicero-North Syracuse, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Onondaga at Weedsport, 7 p.m.