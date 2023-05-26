agate Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Friday, May 26 May 26, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Gift this article Share this article paywall-free. Email Copy Link Copied to clipboard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LOCALFriday, May 26BOYS LACROSSESkaneateles vs. General Brown, Section III Class D semifinal, at East Syracuse Minoa, 7 p.m. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Mets move Auburn native Tim Locastro to 60-day injured list With his rehab assignment window closing, New York Mets outfielder Tim Locastro has been moved to the 60-day injured list. Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Monday, May 22 Games on the schedule locally in the Cayuga County area. Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Wednesday, May 24 Games on the schedule locally in the Cayuga County area. Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Thursday, May 25 Games on the schedule locally in the Cayuga County area. Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Tuesday, May 23 Games on the schedule locally in the Cayuga County area. Watch Now: Related Video LeBron James hints at possible retirement Honda to return to F1 in 2026 Honda to return to F1 in 2026 LeBron James hails “special” Jokic after Nuggets’ series sweep LeBron James hails “special” Jokic after Nuggets’ series sweep Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr has red card rescinded after racist abuse Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr has red card rescinded after racist abuse