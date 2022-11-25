Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Friday, Nov. 25

ON TV
Friday, Nov. 25
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
12:30 p.m.
BTN — Jackson St. at Indiana
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas
FS1 — Texas A&M at DePaul
1:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
ESPNU — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
ESPNEWS — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
6 p.m.
ACCN — Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia
ESPNU — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: Iowa vs. Clemson, Second Round, Niceville, Fla.
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas
8 p.m.
ACCN — Charleston Southern at Virginia Tech
ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: California vs. TCU, Second Round, Niceville, Fla.
ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas
11:30 p.m.
ESPN — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
12 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.
FS2 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Maryland vs. DePaul, Fort Myers, Fla.
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Phil Knight Legacy: UConn vs. Duke, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Phil Knight Legacy: Iowa vs. Oregon St., Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Tulane at Cincinnati
CBS — Utah St. at Boise St.
CBSSN — Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan
ESPN — Baylor at Texas
ESPNU — Toledo at W. Michigan
3 p.m.
FS1 — Arizona St. at Arizona
3:30 p.m.
ABC — NC State at North Carolina
CBS — Arkansas at Missouri
CBSSN — New Mexico at Colorado St.
4 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Iowa
4:30 p.m.
FOX — UCLA at California
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Florida at Florida St.
10 p.m.
FS1 — Wyoming at Fresno St.
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Spanish Women's Open, Second Round, Alferini Golf, Málaga, Spain
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, Third Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia
5 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — New Orleans at Memphis
10:30 p.m.
NBATV — Denver at LA Clippers
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — Carolina at Boston
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
8 p.m.
TNT — St. Louis at Tampa Bay
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Qatar vs. Senegal, Group A, Doha, Qatar
11 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Ecuador, Group A, Al Rayyan, Qatar
2 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. U.S., Group B, Al Khor, Qatar
5 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Tunsia vs. Australia, Group D, Al Wakrah, Qatar
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Davis Cup Semifinal