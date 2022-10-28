 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Friday, Oct. 28

LOCAL

Friday, Oct. 28

FOOTBALL

Auburn at Whitesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Cato-Meridian at Little Falls, 7 p.m.

Skaneateles at General Brown, 7 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Marathon at Moravia, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Union Springs at Tioga, 6:30 p.m.

