Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Monday, Dec. 5

Monday, Dec. 5
Moravia at Groton, 6:30 p.m.
Cayuga County's sports scene could have a much different look come next year.
Results reported in the past week by Cayuga County-area bowling leagues.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Coleman Hawkins had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his first career triple-double, and No. 16 Illinois thumped Sy…
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Jesse Edwards and Joe Girard combined for 42 points and Syracuse beat Notre Dame 62-61 in an Atlantic Coast Conference open…
Auburn native Tim Locastro has a busy offseason, from getting married to finding a new team. He talked to The Citizen about his time with the Yankees, free agency and preparing for the 2023 season.
