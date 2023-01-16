Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Monday, Jan. 16

LOCAL
Monday, Jan. 16
BOYS BASKETBALL
Weedsport vs. East Rochester, at Keuka College, 1 p.m.
Moravia vs. Lyons, at Keuka College, 3 p.m.
Port Byron at Pulaski, 6 p.m.
After Auburn native Tim Locastro signed a minor league contract with the New York Mets this week, there is a possibility that he will be playi…
A Union Springs teen has earned a spot on the United States Jr. Olympic Archery team.
Results reported in the past week by Cayuga County-area bowling leagues.
SYRACUSE — Chris Bell scored 17 points, Judah Mintz scored seven of his 14 points in the final 3 minutes and Syracuse overcame a 12-point seco…
