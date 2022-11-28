Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Monday, Nov. 28

LOCAL
Monday, Nov. 28
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ithaca at Southern Cayuga, 5 p.m.
Weedsport at Clyde-Savannah, 5 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ithaca at Southern Cayuga, 5 p.m.
Weedsport at Clyde-Savannah, 5 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Auburn native Tim Locastro has a busy offseason, from getting married to finding a new team. He talked to The Citizen about his time with the Yankees, free agency and preparing for the 2023 season.
Results reported in the past week by Cayuga County-area bowling leagues.
Games on the schedule locally and on TV in the Cayuga County area.
NEW YORK — Joseph Girard III scored a career high 31 points and Syracuse needed overtime to get past Richmond, 74-71 Monday night to advance t…
Games on the schedule locally and on TV in the Cayuga County area.
The Auburn Spartans 12U Pop Warner football team competed in the state championship Sunday in Canastota. Although the team came up short of a …
Results reported in the past week by Cayuga County-area bowling leagues.
Auburn native Tim Locastro will test free agency after parts of two seasons with the New York Yankees.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.