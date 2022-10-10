Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Monday, Oct. 10

LOCAL
Monday, Oct. 10
BOYS SOCCER
Jordan-Elbridge/Cato-Meridian at Faith Heritage, 11 a.m.
Auburn native Tim Locastro won't be with the New York Yankees as the American League East champions begin their final weekend series of the re…
Results reported in the past week by Cayuga County-area bowling leagues.
Games on the schedule locally and on TV in the Cayuga County area.
Games on the schedule locally and on TV in the Cayuga County area.
Games on the schedule locally and on TV in the Cayuga County area.
Games on the schedule locally and on TV in the Cayuga County area.
Games on the schedule locally and on TV in the Cayuga County area.
Auburn native and New York Yankees outfielder Tim Locastro had a front row seat to history.
In the latest sports column, Justin Ritzel writes about Aaron Judge's march toward 60 home runs.
Games on the schedule locally and on TV in the Cayuga County area.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.