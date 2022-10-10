 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Monday, Oct. 10

LOCAL

Monday, Oct. 10

BOYS SOCCER

Jordan-Elbridge/Cato-Meridian at Faith Heritage, 11 a.m.

