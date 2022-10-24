Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Monday, Oct. 24

LOCAL
Monday, Oct. 24
FIELD HOCKEY
Port Byron/Union Springs vs. Weedsport, at V-V-S, 3:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Solvay at Jordan-Elbridge, 6 p.m.
Auburn at Oswego, 6:30 p.m.
