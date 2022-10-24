 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Monday, Oct. 24

LOCAL

Monday, Oct. 24

FIELD HOCKEY

Port Byron/Union Springs vs. Weedsport, at V-V-S, 3:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Solvay at Jordan-Elbridge, 6 p.m.

Auburn at Oswego, 6:30 p.m.

