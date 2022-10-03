Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Monday, Oct. 3

LOCAL
Monday, Oct. 3
BOYS SOCCER
Moravia at Otselic Valley, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Auburn at Cortland, 5 p.m.
Jordan-Elbridge at Onondaga, 6 p.m.
Union Springs/Port Byron at Trumansburg, 7 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Moravia at Cato-Meridian, 6:15 p.m.
Cortland at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
GOLF
Auburn at East Syracuse Minoa, 3:30 p.m.
Skaneateles at Cazenovia, 3:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Utica Proctor at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Cato-Meridian at Hamilton, 6 p.m.
Jordan-Elbridge at Solvay, 6 p.m.
Trumansburg at Union Springs, 6:30 p.m.