agate

Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Monday, Oct. 3

LOCAL

Monday, Oct. 3

BOYS SOCCER

Moravia at Otselic Valley, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Auburn at Cortland, 5 p.m.

Jordan-Elbridge at Onondaga, 6 p.m.

Union Springs/Port Byron at Trumansburg, 7 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Moravia at Cato-Meridian, 6:15 p.m.

Cortland at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF

Auburn at East Syracuse Minoa, 3:30 p.m.

Skaneateles at Cazenovia, 3:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Utica Proctor at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Cato-Meridian at Hamilton, 6 p.m.

Jordan-Elbridge at Solvay, 6 p.m.

Trumansburg at Union Springs, 6:30 p.m.

