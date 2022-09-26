 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Monday, Sept. 26

LOCAL

Monday, Sept. 26

BOYS SOCCER

Southern Cayuga at Marathon, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Ludden at Jordan-Elbridge/Cato-Meridian, 6:30 p.m.

Moravia at Groton, 7 p.m.

Fowler at Auburn, at Falcon Park, 7 p.m.

Union Springs/Port Byron at Dryden, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Union Springs/Port Byron at Waterloo, 5 p.m.

Red Creek at Cato-Meridian, 7 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Moravia at Sydney, 4:30 p.m.

Weedsport at Auburn, 7 p.m.

GOLF

Auburn at Oswego, 3:30 p.m.

Tully at Jordan-Elbridge, 3:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Central Square at Auburn, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Union Springs at Southern Cayuga, 5 p.m.

Cazenovia at Skaneateles, 6 p.m.

Dryden at Union Springs, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Jordan-Elbridge, 6 p.m.

Moravia at Groton, 6:30 p.m.

