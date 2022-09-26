Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Monday, Sept. 26

LOCAL
Monday, Sept. 26
BOYS SOCCER
Southern Cayuga at Marathon, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Ludden at Jordan-Elbridge/Cato-Meridian, 6:30 p.m.
Moravia at Groton, 7 p.m.
Fowler at Auburn, at Falcon Park, 7 p.m.
Union Springs/Port Byron at Dryden, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Union Springs/Port Byron at Waterloo, 5 p.m.
Red Creek at Cato-Meridian, 7 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Moravia at Sydney, 4:30 p.m.
Weedsport at Auburn, 7 p.m.
GOLF
Auburn at Oswego, 3:30 p.m.
Tully at Jordan-Elbridge, 3:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Central Square at Auburn, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Union Springs at Southern Cayuga, 5 p.m.
Cazenovia at Skaneateles, 6 p.m.
Dryden at Union Springs, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Jordan-Elbridge, 6 p.m.
Moravia at Groton, 6:30 p.m.