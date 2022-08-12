Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Saturday, Aug. 13

ON TV

Saturday, August 13

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Carlton at Melbourne, 5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Sydney, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

AUTO RACING

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., 3 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan., 4:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice & Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., 5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation, Playoffs, Round of 10, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., 8 p.m.

CBSSN — FIA Formula E World Championship: The Hanna Bank Seoul E-Prix, Round 16, Seoul, South Korea, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

BOXING

ESPN — WBO Top Rank: Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa (Junior-Welterweights), Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

CFL FOOTBALL

ESPN2 — British Columbia at Calgary, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

SECN — Drake's Big Blue Bahamas: Carleton University (Ottawa, Ontario) vs. Kentucky, Nassau, Bahamas, 6 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — DP World Tour/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Third Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland, 8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., 1 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Women's Amateur, Semifinals, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash., 3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., 3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash., 6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, Third Round, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb. (Taped), 9 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

HORSE RACING

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga, 12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga, 3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga, 6 p.m.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Austria, Group B, Edmonton, Canada, 2 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Czechia vs. Canada, Group A, Edmonton, Canada, 6 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Germany, Group B, Edmonton, Canada, 10 p.m.

LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md., 1 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Johansen vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md., 3:30 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 17, Greenville, N.C., 1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 18, Greenville, N.C., 4 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Welterweights & Heavyweights, Cardiff, Wales, 2 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, San Diego, 4:30 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz (Bantamweights), San Diego, 7 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Miami (Game 1) OR Cleveland at Toronto (3 p.m.), 1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Tampa Bay OR Cleveland at Toronto (3 p.m.), 4 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Seattle at Texas, 7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at LA Angels OR Pittsburgh at San Francisco (Joined in Progress), 10 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

NFLN — Preseason: Kansas City at Chicago, 1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Indianapolis at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

USA — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa, 7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Manchester City, 10 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Udinese at AC Milan, 12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Brentford, 12:30 p.m.

ABC — La Liga: Rayo Vallecano at FC Barcelona, 2:30 p.m.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. New Zealand, Group B, Alajuela, Costa Rica, 12:50 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Spain, Group A, San José, Costa Rica, 9:50 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team McCleney, Rosemont, Ill., 6 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill., 8:30 p.m.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

ESPN2 — The Unified Cup: Finals, Detroit (Taped), 3 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Semifinals, 1 p.m.

CBSSN — USTA Billie Jean King Girls 18-U National Championships: Semifinals, San Diego, 3 p.m.

TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Semifinals, 6 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Herculis EBS, Round 10, Stade Louis II, Monaco (Taped), 1 p.m.