Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Saturday, Aug. 6

ON TV
Saturday, August 6
3ICE HOCKEY
CBSSN — Week 8: Team Trottier vs. Team Murphy, Team Fuhr vs. Team Mullen, Team LeClair vs. Team Carbonneau, Nashville, Tenn., 5:30 p.m.
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
FS2 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Geelong, 5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Carlton at Brisbane, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
AUTO RACING
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The New Holland 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich., 3:30 p.m.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
CBS — Week 8: Trilogy vs. Killer 3's, Aliens vs. Power, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Tri-State, Dallas, 1 p.m.
CFL FOOTBALL
ESPN2 — Hamilton at Toronto, 7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Edmonton at British Columbia, 10 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort - Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales, 5:30 a.m.
USA — LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, Third Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland, 8 a.m.
NBC — LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, Third Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland, 12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., 1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., 3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Canada, 3 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Third Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah, 6 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort - Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales, 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GYMNASTICS
NBC — U.S. Classic: Women's and Men's Competition, Final Qualifying Event, Salt Lake City, 4 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga, 12:30 p.m.
NBC — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Whitney Handicap, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 5 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga, 6 p.m.
JUNIOR LEAGUE SOFTBALL
ESPN2 — Junior League Softball World Series: TBD, Final, Kirkland, Wash., 5 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
FS1 — Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2 p.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at Seattle (Game 1), 4 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Milwaukee OR NY Yankees at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress), 10 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, 7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill (Light-Heavyweights), Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
ESPN — 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, 12 p.m.
NFLN — 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, 12 p.m.
SELECT HOCKEY (MEN'S)
NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Red Deer, Canada, 2 p.m.
NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Red Deer, Canada, 6 p.m.
SENIOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
ESPN — Senior League Baseball World Series: TBD, Final, Easley, S.C., 4 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
ABC — Bundesliga: Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Borussia Dortmund, 12 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Everton, 12:30 p.m.
ABC — MLS: Seattle at Atlanta United FC, 3 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: León at Monterrey, 8 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Santos Laguna, 10 p.m.
SOFTBALL
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Eberle, Rosemont, Ill., 2:30 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA Semifinals; Los Cabos-ATP Final, 6 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
CNBC — World Athletics: U-20 Championships, Cali, Colombia (Taped), 7 a.m.
CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, Chorzów, Poland, 10 a.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
NBATV — Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.
NBATV — New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m.