 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Saturday, Aug. 6

  • 0
TV Remote Control
Deposit photos

ON TV

Saturday, August 6

3ICE HOCKEY

CBSSN — Week 8: Team Trottier vs. Team Murphy, Team Fuhr vs. Team Mullen, Team LeClair vs. Team Carbonneau, Nashville, Tenn., 5:30 p.m.

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

FS2 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Geelong, 5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Carlton at Brisbane, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

AUTO RACING

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The New Holland 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich., 3:30 p.m.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

CBS — Week 8: Trilogy vs. Killer 3's, Aliens vs. Power, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Tri-State, Dallas, 1 p.m.

People are also reading…

CFL FOOTBALL

ESPN2 — Hamilton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Edmonton at British Columbia, 10 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort - Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales, 5:30 a.m.

USA — LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, Third Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland, 8 a.m.

NBC — LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, Third Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland, 12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., 1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., 3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Canada, 3 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Third Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah, 6 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort - Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales, 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GYMNASTICS

NBC — U.S. Classic: Women's and Men's Competition, Final Qualifying Event, Salt Lake City, 4 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga, 12:30 p.m.

NBC — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Whitney Handicap, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 5 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga, 6 p.m.

JUNIOR LEAGUE SOFTBALL

ESPN2 — Junior League Softball World Series: TBD, Final, Kirkland, Wash., 5 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

FS1 — Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2 p.m.

MLBN — LA Angels at Seattle (Game 1), 4 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Milwaukee OR NY Yankees at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress), 10 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill (Light-Heavyweights), Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

ESPN — 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, 12 p.m.

NFLN — 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, 12 p.m.

SELECT HOCKEY (MEN'S)

NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Red Deer, Canada, 2 p.m.

NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Red Deer, Canada, 6 p.m.

SENIOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

ESPN — Senior League Baseball World Series: TBD, Final, Easley, S.C., 4 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

ABC — Bundesliga: Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Borussia Dortmund, 12 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Everton, 12:30 p.m.

ABC — MLS: Seattle at Atlanta United FC, 3 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: León at Monterrey, 8 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Santos Laguna, 10 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Eberle, Rosemont, Ill., 2:30 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA Semifinals; Los Cabos-ATP Final, 6 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

CNBC — World Athletics: U-20 Championships, Cali, Colombia (Taped), 7 a.m.

CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, Chorzów, Poland, 10 a.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

NBATV — Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.

NBATV — New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cricket in Afghanistan: T20 league resumes after Taliban takeover

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News