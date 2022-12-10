Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Saturday, Dec. 10

LOCAL
Saturday, Dec. 10
VOLLEYBALL
Weedsport at South Lewis, 10 a.m.
WRESTLING
Auburn at Phoenix, 8 a.m.
Jordan-Elbridge/Port Byron at Central Square, 8 a.m.
