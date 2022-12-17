 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Saturday, Dec. 17

LOCAL

Saturday, Dec. 17

BOYS BASKETBALL

APW at Port Byron, 12:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tully at Weedsport, 5:30 p.m.

HOCKEY

Scarsdale at Skaneateles (girls), 12 p.m.

