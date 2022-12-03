 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Saturday, Dec. 3

LOCAL

Saturday, Dec. 3

BOYS BASKETBALL

Clinton at Jordan-Elbridge, 12:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

McGraw at Port Byron, 11:30 a.m.

WRESTLING

Port Byron/Jordan-Elbridge at APW, 9 a.m.

