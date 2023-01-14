Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Saturday, Jan. 14

LOCAL
Saturday, Jan. 14
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ballston Spa at Auburn, 3 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Weedsport at Port Byron, 12:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Weedsport at Onondaga, 11:30 a.m.
Port Byron at Faith Heritage, 1 p.m.
Games on the schedule locally and on TV in the Cayuga County area.
