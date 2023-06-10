agate Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Saturday, June 10 Jun 10, 2023 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LOCALSaturday, June 10GIRLS LACROSSESkaneateles vs. Bronxville, at SUNY Cortland, Class D state championship, 9 a.m. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Meyer leads Group B in Major League Fishing's second day on Cayuga Lake Despite conditions that featured low visibility and orange-tinted haze, 40 pros on the Bass Pro Tour commenced their competition on Cayuga Lak… Spencer Shuffield Tops Group B at Favorite Fishing Stage Five on Cayuga Lake Bass Pro Tour angler Spencer Shuffield of Hot Springs, Arkansas, caught 13 scorable bass Friday to win the two-day qualifying round for Group … Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Saturday, June 3 Games on the schedule locally in the Cayuga County area. Mets move Auburn native Tim Locastro to 60-day injured list With his rehab assignment window closing, New York Mets outfielder Tim Locastro has been moved to the 60-day injured list. 053123-spt-sked_merged Games on the schedule locally in the Cayuga County area. Watch Now: Related Video Players With The Most Points In An All-Star Game Canadian Grand Prix "Not At Risk" From Poor Air Quality Canadian Grand Prix "Not At Risk" From Poor Air Quality Regulator Accuses FIFA of Misleading Fans With 'Carbon-Neutral' Claims Regulator Accuses FIFA of Misleading Fans With 'Carbon-Neutral' Claims Lionel Messi Sends Inter Miami Ticket Prices Soaring Lionel Messi Sends Inter Miami Ticket Prices Soaring