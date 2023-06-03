agate Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Saturday, June 3 Jun 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LOCALSaturday, June 3GIRLS LACROSSESkaneateles vs. Salmon River, at SUNY Potsdam, NYSPHSAA Class D quarterfinals, 11 a.m. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Tuesday, May 30 Games on the schedule locally in the Cayuga County area. Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Thursday, June 1 Games on the schedule locally in the Cayuga County area. Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Wednesday, May 31 Games on the schedule locally in the Cayuga County area. 053123-spt-sked_merged Games on the schedule locally in the Cayuga County area. Auburn's Tim Locastro in Syracuse for rehab assignment New York Mets outfielder Tim Locastro came home as he works to get back to the majors. Watch Now: Related Video Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers to step down Michael Jordan "was horrible to play with," says Scottie Pippen Michael Jordan "was horrible to play with," says Scottie Pippen Tennis star Sloane Stephens feels online racism has 'only gotten worse' Tennis star Sloane Stephens feels online racism has 'only gotten worse' NFL player says his best games were under the influence of marijuana NFL player says his best games were under the influence of marijuana