agate

Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Saturday, Oct. 29

LOCAL

Saturday, Oct. 29

BOYS SOCCER

Southern Cayuga vs. South Kortright, at Wright National Soccer Campus in Oneonta, 12:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

Skaneateles at Nottingham, 10 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Auburn at Liverpool, 2:30 p.m.

