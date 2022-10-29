Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Saturday, Oct. 29

LOCAL
Saturday, Oct. 29
BOYS SOCCER
Southern Cayuga vs. South Kortright, at Wright National Soccer Campus in Oneonta, 12:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
Skaneateles at Nottingham, 10 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Auburn at Liverpool, 2:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Southern Cayuga vs. South Kortright, at Wright National Soccer Campus in Oneonta, 12:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
Skaneateles at Nottingham, 10 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Auburn at Liverpool, 2:30 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Games on the schedule locally and on TV in the Cayuga County area.
The Auburn Ice Hawks youth hockey organization is now offering a learn-to-skate program for youth who may want to play with the organization.
Auburn native Tim Locastro will remain on the New York Yankees' playoff roster as the club opens the American League Championship Series again…
Games on the schedule locally and on TV in the Cayuga County area.
Games on the schedule locally and on TV in the Cayuga County area.
Games on the schedule locally and on TV in the Cayuga County area.
Games on the schedule locally and on TV in the Cayuga County area.
SYRACUSE — No. 16 Syracuse is no longer on the shrinking list of unbeaten teams after letting a big one slip away against fifth-ranked Clemson…
Tim Locastro will get a taste of playoff baseball.
Results reported in the past week by Cayuga County-area bowling leagues.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.