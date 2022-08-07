Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Sunday, Aug. 7

ON TV
Sunday, August 7
AUTO RACING
USA — IMSA Sports Car Championship: The Fastlane Sportscar Weekend, Road America, Plymouth, Wis., 12 p.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, England (Taped), 1:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich., 3 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville, Tenn., 3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Uddevalla, Sweden (Taped), 7 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Uddevalla, Sweden (Taped), 10:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
People are also reading…
SECN — The Birthright For College Basketball: Israeli Select Team vs. Auburn, Tel Aviv, Israel, 1 p.m.
FISHING
CBSSN — SFC: The Texas International Fishing Tournament, South Padre Island, Texas, 10 a.m.
FITNESS
CBS — The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games: From Madison, Wis., 1 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort - Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales, 5:30 a.m.
USA — LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland, 8 a.m.
NBC — LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland, 12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., 1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., 3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Canada, 3 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah, 6 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga, 1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga, 1:30 p.m.
INTERMEDIATE BASEBALL
ESPN2 — Intermediate 50/70 Baseball World Series: TBD (International vs. U.S.), Final, Livermore, Calif., 9 p.m.
LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Johansen vs. Team Colson, Sparks Glencoe, Md., 1 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md., 3:30 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
ESPN — Southeast Regional: Tennessee vs. Georgia, Warner Robins, Ga., 3 p.m.
CBSSN — Perfect Game 11-U Select Festival: East vs. West, Marietta, Ga., 3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Southwest Regional: Texas East vs. Texas West, Waco, Texas, 5 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Detroit OR Washington at Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Seattle OR Colorado at Arizona (Joined in Progress), 4:30 p.m.
ESPN — San Diego at LA Dodgers, 7 p.m.
RODEO
CBS — PBR Team Series: The Outlaw Days, Game of the Week, Kansas City, Mo., 12 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The Outlaw Days, Day 3, Kansas City, Mo., 1 p.m.
SENIOR LEAGUE SOFTBALL
ESPN2 — Senior League Softball World Series: TBD, Final, Lower Sussex, Del., 7 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
FS2 — CPL: York United FC at Valour FC, 5 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA Final, 5 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
CNBC — World Athletics: U-20 Championships, Cali, Colombia (Taped), 7:30 a.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
ABC — Connecticut at Chicago, 1 p.m.
ABC — Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m.