LOCAL
Thursday, April 13
BASEBALL
APW at Port Byron, 4:45 p.m.
Syracuse City at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
McGraw at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.
Cato-Meridian at Lyons, 4:30 p.m.
Southern Cayuga at Union Springs, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Auburn at Oswego, 5 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Oswego at Auburn, 7 p.m.
GOLF
Moravia, Southern Cayuga at Union Springs, 3:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Moravia at Trumansburg, 4:30 p.m.
Union Springs/Port Byron at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.
Auburn at Jamesville-DeWitt, 5 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Moravia, Union Springs at Marathon, 4 p.m.