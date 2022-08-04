Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Thursday, Aug. 4

ON TV
Thursday, August 4
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Melbourne, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF
USA — LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, First Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland, 6 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, First Round, Celtic Manor Resort - Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales, 9:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, First Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., 2 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, First Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah, 6 p.m.
USA — LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, Second Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland, 6 a.m. (Friday)
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga, 1 p.m.
LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Colson vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md., 6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Moreno vs. Team Johansen, Sparks Glencoe, Md., 9 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Colorado at San Diego (4:10 p.m.), 3:30 p.m.
FS1 — Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Kansas City Or Chicago White Sox at Texas (Joined in Progress), 10 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
NBC — Hall of Fame Game: Jacksonville vs. Las Vegas, Canton, Ohio, 8 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA Early Rounds; Los Cabos-ATP Quarterfinals, 12 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
ESPN2 — Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.