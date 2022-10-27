 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Thursday, Oct. 27

  • 0

LOCAL

Thursday, Oct. 27

FOOTBALL

Jordan-Elbridge at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Pulaski at Port Byron/Union Springs, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Cato-Meridian at Hamilton, 6 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams hints that she might not stay retired

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News