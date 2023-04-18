LOCAL
Tuesday, April 18
BASEBALL
Jordan-Elbridge at Mater Dei Academy, 4 p.m.
Port Byron at Weedsport, 4 p.m.
Auburn at Central Square, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Port Byron at Weedsport, 4 p.m.
Cato-Meridian at Jordan-Elbridge, 4:30 p.m.
Baldwinsville at Auburn, 5 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Jamesville-DeWitt at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Skaneateles at Fayetteville-Manlius, 7 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Skaneateles at Canandaigua, 6 p.m.
GOLF
Groton at Moravia, 3:30 p.m.
Southern Cayuga, Union Springs/Port Byron at Marathon, 3:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Elmira Notre Dame at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.
Southern Cayuga at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.
Trumansburg at Union Springs/Port Byron, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Westhill, Living Word Academy at Skaneateles, 4:30 p.m.