Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 20

LOCAL
Tuesday, Dec. 20
BOYS BASKETBALL
Southern Cayuga at Moravia, 7 p.m.
East Syracuse Minoa at Auburn, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Moravia at Southern Cayuga, 6 p.m.
Pulaski at Jordan-Elbridge, 6 p.m.
Auburn at East Syracuse Minoa, 6:45 p.m.
Cato-Meridian at Port Byron, 7 p.m.
Marathon at Union Springs, 7 p.m.
Weedsport at Onondaga, 7 p.m.
BOWLING
Auburn at Oswego, 3:30 p.m.
HOCKEY
Skaneateles at Clinton, 7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
West Genesee at Weedsport, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Manlius Pebble Hill at Port Byron, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Moravia at Odessa-Montour, 6:30 p.m.