Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 20

Tuesday, Dec. 20

BOYS BASKETBALL

Southern Cayuga at Moravia, 7 p.m.

East Syracuse Minoa at Auburn, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Moravia at Southern Cayuga, 6 p.m.

Pulaski at Jordan-Elbridge, 6 p.m.

Auburn at East Syracuse Minoa, 6:45 p.m.

Cato-Meridian at Port Byron, 7 p.m.

Marathon at Union Springs, 7 p.m.

Weedsport at Onondaga, 7 p.m.

BOWLING

Auburn at Oswego, 3:30 p.m.

HOCKEY

Skaneateles at Clinton, 7:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

West Genesee at Weedsport, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Manlius Pebble Hill at Port Byron, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Moravia at Odessa-Montour, 6:30 p.m.

