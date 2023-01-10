 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 10

Tuesday, Jan. 10

BOYS BASKETBALL

Marcellus at Skaneateles, 6:30 p.m.

Lansing at Southern Cayuga, 7 p.m.

Spencer-Van Etten at Moravia, 7 p.m.

Oswego at Auburn, 7:15 p.m.

Union Springs at Trumansburg, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pulaski at Port Byron, 5:30 p.m.

Jordan-Elbridge at APW, 6:30 p.m.

Weedsport at Cato-Meridian, 6:30 p.m.

Auburn at Oswego, 7 p.m.

Trumansburg at Union Springs, 7 p.m.

Moravia at Spencer-Van Etten, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Cayuga at Lansing, 7:30 p.m.

BOWLING

Weedsport at Solvay, 3:30 p.m.

Union Springs/Port Byron at Elmira Notre Dame, 4 p.m.

HOCKEY

Oswego at Skaneateles (girls), 6:30 p.m.

Auburn at CBA, 7 p.m.

Skaneateles at Cortland-Homer, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING

Auburn at Jamesville-DeWitt, 5 p.m.

Baldwinsville at Weedsport, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Onondaga at Port Byron, 7 p.m.

Weedsport at Chittenango, 7 p.m.

