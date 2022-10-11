 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 11

  • 0

LOCAL

Tuesday, Oct. 11

BOYS SOCCER

Lansing at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.

Southern Cayuga at Manlius Pebble Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Solvay at Skaneateles, 6:30 p.m.

Auburn at Cortland, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Cato-Meridian at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

Jordan-Elbridge at Tully, 6:30 p.m.

Cortland at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Moravia at Groton, 7 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Cato-Meridian at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

Weedsport at Auburn, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING

Elmira Notre Dame at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.

Skaneateles at Jamesville-DeWitt, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

LaFayette at Cato-Meridian, 6 p.m.

Skaneateles at Solvay, 6 p.m.

Fowler at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Whitney Point at Union Springs, 6:30 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pro Football Challenge: FrontPageBets' Mike Szvetitz makes his Week 6 NFL picks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News