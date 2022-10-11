Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 11

LOCAL
Tuesday, Oct. 11
BOYS SOCCER
Lansing at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.
Southern Cayuga at Manlius Pebble Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Solvay at Skaneateles, 6:30 p.m.
Auburn at Cortland, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Cato-Meridian at Phoenix, 5 p.m.
Jordan-Elbridge at Tully, 6:30 p.m.
Cortland at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Moravia at Groton, 7 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Cato-Meridian at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.
Weedsport at Auburn, 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
Elmira Notre Dame at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.
Skaneateles at Jamesville-DeWitt, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
LaFayette at Cato-Meridian, 6 p.m.
Skaneateles at Solvay, 6 p.m.
Fowler at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Whitney Point at Union Springs, 6:30 p.m.