Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 4

LOCAL
Tuesday, Oct. 4
BOYS SOCCER
Moravia at Marathon, 4:30 p.m.
Jordan-Elbridge/Cato-Meridian at LaFayette/Onondaga, 6:30 p.m.
East Syracuse Minoa at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Skaneateles at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Marcellus at Cato-Meridian, 4:30 p.m.
East Syracuse Minoa at Auburn, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Skaneateles, 6:30 p.m.
Union Springs/Port Byron at Lansing, 7 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Moravia, Southern Cayuga at Groton, 4:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
Weedsport at LaFayette, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Port Byron at Weedsport, 4 p.m.
Owego Apalachin at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Auburn at Fayetteville-Manlius, Green Lakes Golf Course, Section III tournament, 9:20 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Fulton at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.