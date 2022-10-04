 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 4

LOCAL

Tuesday, Oct. 4

BOYS SOCCER

Moravia at Marathon, 4:30 p.m.

Jordan-Elbridge/Cato-Meridian at LaFayette/Onondaga, 6:30 p.m.

East Syracuse Minoa at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Skaneateles at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Marcellus at Cato-Meridian, 4:30 p.m.

East Syracuse Minoa at Auburn, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Skaneateles, 6:30 p.m.

Union Springs/Port Byron at Lansing, 7 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Moravia, Southern Cayuga at Groton, 4:30 p.m.

Weedsport at LaFayette, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Port Byron at Weedsport, 4 p.m.

Owego Apalachin at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Auburn at Fayetteville-Manlius, Green Lakes Golf Course, Section III tournament, 9:20 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Fulton at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

