LOCAL
Wednesday, Aug. 30
BOYS SOCCER
Moravia at McGraw, 12 p.m.
Elmira Notre Dame at Union Springs/Port Byron, 4:30 p.m.
Homer at Jordan-Elbridge/Cato-Meridian, 6 p.m.
Southern Cayuga at Odessa-Montour, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Moravia at McGraw, 10 a.m.
GOLF
Auburn at Syracuse City, 8 a.m.
Jordan-Elbridge at Tully, 3 p.m.
TENNIS
Skaneateles at Cazenovia, 11 a.m.
People are also reading…
VOLLEYBALL
Central Square at Skaneateles, 12:30 p.m.
Hannibal at Jordan-Elbridge, 6 p.m.
Syracuse Institute of Technology at Cato-Meridian, 6 p.m.