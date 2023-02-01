Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 1

LOCAL
Wednesday, Feb. 1
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cato-Meridian at Jordan-Elbridge, 6:30 p.m.
Union Springs at Moravia, 7 p.m.
Weedsport at Port Byron, 7 p.m.
BOWLING
Groton at Union Springs/Port Byron, 4 p.m.
Weedsport boys basketball's win streak is up to 11 games, yet the improving Warriors are somewhat under the radar this season.
Syracuse University’s 2023 football schedule will feature three division winners and seven opponents that were FBS bowl eligible last season.
Jordan-Elbridge/Port Byron/Cato-Meridian wrestling earned a dominant win, 42-27 over Fayetteville-Manlius on Tuesday.
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Grant Basile scored 25 points and Hunter Catoor scored 20 points and Virginia Tech used the first half to blow past Syracuse…
One bowler broke through for her first championship while the other repeated his title run from a year ago in the Masters bowling tournaments …
