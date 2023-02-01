 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Cayuga County-area sports schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 1

  • 0

LOCAL

Wednesday, Feb. 1

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cato-Meridian at Jordan-Elbridge, 6:30 p.m.

Union Springs at Moravia, 7 p.m.

Weedsport at Port Byron, 7 p.m.

BOWLING

Groton at Union Springs/Port Byron, 4 p.m.

