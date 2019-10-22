{{featured_button_text}}

AUBURN — The Cayuga County Legislature honored Auburn's very own Major League Baseball player on Tuesday by officially proclaiming Oct. 22, 2019 Tim Locastro Day.

The proclamation honored the Arizona Diamondback player's influence on the community through his achievements in baseball, with Legislator Timothy Lattimore noting his status as "the fastest man in baseball."

"He had the fastest sprint speed of all Major League players at 30.7 feet per second. Is that right? Wow," said Ryan Smith, taking over for the Clerk of the Legislature for student government day.

"The support has been absolutely incredible not only this year but throughout my career, and I can't thank everybody in here enough," Locastro said as he accepted the proclamation.

Locastro batted .250 in 91 games with the Diamondbacks this season. He had a .357 on-base percentage, scored 38 runs and stole 17 bases. 

He set a Diamondbacks single-season record with 22 hits-by-pitches. He was hit by a pitch in 8.8% of his plate appearances. 

In a July 31 game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Locastro hit his first major league home run

Locastro ended the season on a high note. He hit a walk-off RBI single to lead the Diamondbacks past the San Diego Padres. It was his third walk-off hit of the 2019 season. 

