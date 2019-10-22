Colleen Locastro snaps a photo of her son, Major League Baseball player and Auburn native Tim Locasto, after he received a proclamation marking Tim Locastro Day in Cayuga County, from the legislative body during student government day in Auburn.
County legislator Tim Lattimore offers the microphone to Major League Baseball player and Auburn native Tim Locastro to say a few words after receiving a proclamation making today Tim Locastro Day in Cayuga County from the legislative body during student government day in Auburn.
Major League Baseball player and Auburn native Tim Locastro says a few words after receiving a proclamation making today Tim Locastro Day in Cayuga County as county legislator Tim Lattimore, right, looks on during student government day in Auburn.
Colleen Locastro snaps a photo of her son, Major League Baseball player and Auburn native Tim Locasto, after he received a proclamation marking Tim Locastro Day in Cayuga County, from the legislative body during student government day in Auburn.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
County legislator Tim Lattimore offers the microphone to Major League Baseball player and Auburn native Tim Locastro to say a few words after receiving a proclamation making today Tim Locastro Day in Cayuga County from the legislative body during student government day in Auburn.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Major League Baseball player and Auburn native Tim Locastro says a few words after receiving a proclamation making today Tim Locastro Day in Cayuga County as county legislator Tim Lattimore, right, looks on during student government day in Auburn.
The proclamation honored the Arizona Diamondback player's influence on the community through his achievements in baseball, with Legislator Timothy Lattimore noting his status as "the fastest man in baseball."
"He had the fastest sprint speed of all Major League players at 30.7 feet per second. Is that right? Wow," said Ryan Smith, taking over for the Clerk of the Legislature for student government day.
"The support has been absolutely incredible not only this year but throughout my career, and I can't thank everybody in here enough," Locastro said as he accepted the proclamation.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!