Cayuga County fitness centers awaiting approval for reopening

The final say for fitness centers to reopen falls on local health departments, who must inspect each facility to ensure Cuomo's standards are being met. Champions for Life Executive Director Melissa Gravius and Swagler Strength and Performance owner Jamie Swagler are among those still unclear on how such inspections are going to take place.

Gravius said Tuesday her understanding was that it fell on each fitness center to request an inspection from the health department, and while the goal is to reopen the gym Aug. 24, CFL had not yet reached out as the facility was not ready to host gym-goers.

Swagler responded in an email Thursday that he has reached out to the health department about an inspection, but had not yet received a response. He added that he does not believe the 33% capacity will be an issue for his facility, and that he's working on updating the building's HVAC systems.

Kathleen Cuddy, Cayuga County's public health director, did not immediately reply to a request for clarification on the inspection process.

The social distancing requirement will likely affect different gyms in different ways. Gravius said CFL, for example, does not have a lot of room to space out equipment.