Cayuga County fitness centers awaiting approval for reopening

Expected to be part of the fourth phase of New York's reopening in late June, fitness centers were forced to sit patiently when Gov. Andrew Cuomo did not give immediate approval for gyms to return.
Nearly two months after central New York entered phase four, on Monday, Aug. 24 fitness centers will be allowed to reopen, but not without an OK from the local government and health department.
Cuomo revealed his safety protocols for gyms on Monday during his briefing. Among requirements are a 33% capacity limit and mandatory facial coverings. Fitness centers must also make cleaning supplies readily available, while it is also recommended that fitness centers have ventilation systems equipped with MERV-13 filters.
Social distancing of 6 feet or more will also be required, unless assistance is needed for a specific activity or lift (a spotter).
Following a five-month shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fitness centers and gyms will …
While gyms specifically have not been allowed to return until now, several Cayuga County establishments like the Auburn and Skaneateles YMCAs and the Champions for Life Sports Center have been open in limited capacities. The Auburn YMCA's pool has been open since July, while the Skaneateles YMCA's pool and one of the ice rinks is also available. At Champions for Life, indoor tennis and gymnastics has been allowed, and the site is also hosting daily summer camps. CFL also controls Everest Park, which has been utilized by local lacrosse programs, while the park's pavilion is also available to rent.
The final say for fitness centers to reopen falls on local health departments, who must inspect each facility to ensure Cuomo's standards are being met. Champions for Life Executive Director Melissa Gravius and Swagler Strength and Performance owner Jamie Swagler are among those still unclear on how such inspections are going to take place.
Gravius said Tuesday her understanding was that it fell on each fitness center to request an inspection from the health department, and while the goal is to reopen the gym Aug. 24, CFL had not yet reached out as the facility was not ready to host gym-goers.
Swagler responded in an email Thursday that he has reached out to the health department about an inspection, but had not yet received a response. He added that he does not believe the 33% capacity will be an issue for his facility, and that he's working on updating the building's HVAC systems.
Kathleen Cuddy, Cayuga County's public health director, did not immediately reply to a request for clarification on the inspection process.
The social distancing requirement will likely affect different gyms in different ways. Gravius said CFL, for example, does not have a lot of room to space out equipment.
"Our fitness center is relatively small," Gravius said. "We have a lot of equipment in there, and the 6-foot radius guideline for each piece of equipment is really what our greatest pause is. Do we actually have the physical space to have people in the room and use the equipment and get a good workout in?
"One of the appeals of our fitness center is that it's relatively low key. It's never packed. I don't know that we ever have more than 50% capacity, because it's just one piece of many things that Champions for Life does. I'm not real worried about that 33% number, but I imagine for a business that's sole function is a fitness center, that's gonna be a real challenge."
Accustomed to specific weightlifting routines, exercise equipment and encouragement from fel…
Like CFL, the Auburn YMCA offers a handful of different recreational activities, but CEO Chris Nucerino told The Citizen in July that the Y was already making plans and configuring its weight room in preparation for Cuomo's guidelines. Nucerino said that when the fitness center returns, only every other piece of cardio equipment will be available for use, while workout machines will be maneuvered around to not face each other.
Gyms can reopen no later than Sept. 2, and must be inspected by their local health department before reopening or within two weeks of their opening date.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!