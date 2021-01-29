Cayuga County Health Department issues guidelines for high-risk sports

In coordination with this week's announcement that high-risk sports can begin Feb. 1, the Cayuga County Health Department has issued guidelines that school districts and sports organizations must adhere to to return.
Cayuga County's approval was the next step in allowing high-risk sports to begin competition. While Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the initial OK on Monday, he left the final decision up to local health departments around the state. Onondaga County, which includes area school districts Jordan-Elbridge and Skaneateles, has already given the go-ahead.
The guidelines affect sports such as basketball, football, ice hockey, lacrosse, volleyball and wrestling. At the high school level, basketball, ice hockey, wrestling and volleyball (for some school districts) will begin Monday. Football is part of New York's Fall II season, which is tentatively scheduled to start March 1. Lacrosse is part of the spring season that begins in mid-April.
"The resumption of these activities does not mean that they are safe or without risk.However, districts/schools must meet sport-specific minimum requirements and communities must meet COVID-19 metrics for high risk sports to proceed and continue," the health department's release said.
For high-risk sports to continue, several community-based COVID-19 metrics must be met.
Central New York’s positivity rate, based on a 7-day rolling average, must be at or below 5%. If the rolling average exceeds 5% but is below 8%, high-risk activities will be limited to individual or distanced group training. If the rolling average goes above 8% in the county or region, high-risk sports will be suspended.
The health department will also factor in the county’s and region’s rate of hospital admissions. The approval of high-risk sports could also be reneged if a more transmissible variant of COVID-19 hits the area.
Face coverings are also required at all times for student-athletes, coaches, and referees with few exceptions. Individuals with a medical condition can apply to the school district for an exemption from face coverings, if documentation is provided.
For indoor high-risk sports, spectators will not be allowed at this time, and the health department recommends that school districts set up live steams of games for friends and family to watch. This rule applies to sports at all levels, though some Section III leagues such as the Salt City Athletic Conference (Auburn) and Onondaga High School League (Cato-Meridian, Jordan-Elbridge, Port Byron, Skaneateles, Weedsport) have already imposed a ban on spectators for this winter season.
The county did not specify how many spectators are currently allowed at outdoor sporting events, but the New York State Public High School Athletic Association currently has a two-spectator limit per student-athlete.
While Feb. 1 serves as the official start date for most high-risk sports, it will be at least a week until most high school programs can begin playing games. The NYSPHSAA still has a minimum practice requirement for most sports, which ranges from six to 10 practices.
In the Cayuga County area, only the Port Byron Central School District has explicitly stated it will not participate in sports this winter — though district officials are still exploring the possibility of playing outdoor sports this spring. Port Byron also passed on playing low- and moderate-risk sports in the fall.
The guidelines in their entirety can be read below:
