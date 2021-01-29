Cayuga County Health Department issues guidelines for high-risk sports

In coordination with this week's announcement that high-risk sports can begin Feb. 1, the Cayuga County Health Department has issued guidelines that school districts and sports organizations must adhere to to return.

Cayuga County's approval was the next step in allowing high-risk sports to begin competition. While Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the initial OK on Monday, he left the final decision up to local health departments around the state. Onondaga County, which includes area school districts Jordan-Elbridge and Skaneateles, has already given the go-ahead.

The guidelines affect sports such as basketball, football, ice hockey, lacrosse, volleyball and wrestling. At the high school level, basketball, ice hockey, wrestling and volleyball (for some school districts) will begin Monday. Football is part of New York's Fall II season, which is tentatively scheduled to start March 1. Lacrosse is part of the spring season that begins in mid-April.

"The resumption of these activities does not mean that they are safe or without risk.However, districts/schools must meet sport-specific minimum requirements and communities must meet COVID-19 metrics for high risk sports to proceed and continue," the health department's release said.

For high-risk sports to continue, several community-based COVID-19 metrics must be met.