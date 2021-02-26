Cayuga County high school football teams finalizing plans for upcoming season

"I was a little disappointed when every league was mentioned (in reports) except 8-man football, which kinda gives you the idea what our section feels about 8-man," Piascik said. "We kinda got left out in the wind to figure it out. We're in a unique spot because the proximity is insane in 8-man. It's every county in the section."

While subject to change, Piascik said Weedsport is planning a five-game schedule. He added that the 10-practice requirement will be key for his players this season, many of whom will be making the quick transition from basketball. When games do begin, Piascik expects play to be on the sloppier side.

"We're gonna give ourselves a couple weeks to get re-acclimated to shoulder pads and helmets," Piascik said. "It's kinda hard to turn around from having no prep time at all right to playing games.

"First, we want to make sure we can play. The logistics around this is crazy, and it takes a lot of moving parts coming together to get it going. Our Xs and Os stuff, I don't want to say we'll trim it down, but we'll maybe decelerate a little bit and not try to throw so much at everybody right away."

Cayuga County's lone Section IV football team, Moravia, is also scheduled to begin playing games in mid-March. This season will be the first as an 8-man team for the Blue Devils.