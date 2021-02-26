Cayuga County high school football teams finalizing plans for upcoming season

March marks a long-awaited month for high school football teams across New York state, as many will hit the field for the first time in an official capacity to prepare for the upcoming season.
Football was unable to play in the fall due to New York state's ban on high-risk sports due to COVID-19. Those rules have since been relaxed, and school officials and leagues in central New York are currently formulating divisions and schedules for the upcoming season.
Officials for Section III's Salt City Athletic Conference met Friday morning, according to syracuse.com, and are finalizing plans to begin the season March 19. Teams would begin practicing March 8 to meet New York state's 10-practice requirement for high school football.
Auburn, a member of the SCAC, would join a division pod that includes Central Square, Christian Brothers Academy, East Syracuse Minoa, Fayetteville-Manlius, Fulton, Jamesville-DeWitt and West Genesee. A schedule has not been completed, but teams are expected to play five or six games.
The OHSL, which includes Cayuga-County area teams Cato-Meridian, Jordan-Elbridge and Skaneateles, will start March 15.
What's ahead for Section III's 8-man league remains unclear. Weedsport head coach Rob Piascik told The Citizen on Friday that distance between Section III's 8-man teams has created an extra hurdle in developing plans for the season. Section III's 8-man league for 2020 was originally comprised of nine schools from eight different counties — including Tupper Lake, which typically competes in Section X.
"I was a little disappointed when every league was mentioned (in reports) except 8-man football, which kinda gives you the idea what our section feels about 8-man," Piascik said. "We kinda got left out in the wind to figure it out. We're in a unique spot because the proximity is insane in 8-man. It's every county in the section."
While subject to change, Piascik said Weedsport is planning a five-game schedule. He added that the 10-practice requirement will be key for his players this season, many of whom will be making the quick transition from basketball. When games do begin, Piascik expects play to be on the sloppier side.
"We're gonna give ourselves a couple weeks to get re-acclimated to shoulder pads and helmets," Piascik said. "It's kinda hard to turn around from having no prep time at all right to playing games.
"First, we want to make sure we can play. The logistics around this is crazy, and it takes a lot of moving parts coming together to get it going. Our Xs and Os stuff, I don't want to say we'll trim it down, but we'll maybe decelerate a little bit and not try to throw so much at everybody right away."
Cayuga County's lone Section IV football team, Moravia, is also scheduled to begin playing games in mid-March. This season will be the first as an 8-man team for the Blue Devils.
Section IV's 8-man division includes five other schools: Elmira Notre Dame, Lansing, Newfield, TAE and Trumansburg. Each team will play a five-game schedule. Moravia's first game is currently scheduled for Thursday, March 18 at Elmira Notre Dame.
Moravia and Weedsport are planning to play each other at a date to be determined, Piascik confirmed.
