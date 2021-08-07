Cayuga County Men's District Golf Tournament begins in September

The 2021 Cayuga County Men's District Golf Tournament is less than one month away.

The three-day tournament is scheduled to begin on Friday, Sept. 3 at Dutch Hollow Golf Course. Action continues Saturday, Sept. 4 at Owasco Country Club. The tournament concludes that Sunday, Sept. 5 at Highland Park Golf Course.

Any male resident of Cayuga County, or any member in good standing at a participating golf club, is eligible to play. Also, any male that placed in the 2020 Championship Flight or the 2021 Bob Hoey Junior Golf Tournament is also qualified.

The entry fee is $90.

There is also a two-day senior division tournament, which a registration fee of $65. All senior participants play from the senior tees. Players must be ages 60 or older to participate.

Checks are payable to Jeff Catalfano at 6095 Oakridge Road, Auburn, NY 13021. Checks are payable to CCMDGA.

You can contact Jeff Catalfano at 315-730-2475.

