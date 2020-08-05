Cayuga County Men's District Golf Tournament coming in September

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cayuga County's competitive men's golfers will still have an event to look forward this year, even if it's a bit later on the calendar.

The Men's District Golf Tournament, which normally takes place in the summer, is scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 25-27 this year. Lakeview Golf Course, Highland Park Golf Club and Dutch Hollow County Club are set to host one day apiece for the three-round event, with action beginning at Lakeview that Friday, Sept. 25.

While golf courses have been open in New York for most of the COVID-19 pandemic — aside from a 10-day stretch in April — the tournament was pushed back this year due to course conflicts and the unknown of what recreational activities would be allowed.

"We're gonna give it a try this year a little later, and hopefully we'll be back to the original weekend next year," said tournament organizer Jeff Catalfano.

According to Catalfano, safety procedures will be left up to each individual course partaking in the tournament. For example, some courses only allow one rider per golf cart, while others allow multiple riders, but those sharing a cart must be from the same household. Some courses also put barriers within each hole's cup to prevent golf balls from sinking to the bottom, while removal of the flag is prohibited.