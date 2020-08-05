Cayuga County Men's District Golf Tournament coming in September

Cayuga County's competitive men's golfers will still have an event to look forward this year, even if it's a bit later on the calendar.
The Men's District Golf Tournament, which normally takes place in the summer, is scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 25-27 this year. Lakeview Golf Course, Highland Park Golf Club and Dutch Hollow County Club are set to host one day apiece for the three-round event, with action beginning at Lakeview that Friday, Sept. 25.
While golf courses have been open in New York for most of the COVID-19 pandemic — aside from a 10-day stretch in April — the tournament was pushed back this year due to course conflicts and the unknown of what recreational activities would be allowed.
"We're gonna give it a try this year a little later, and hopefully we'll be back to the original weekend next year," said tournament organizer Jeff Catalfano.
According to Catalfano, safety procedures will be left up to each individual course partaking in the tournament. For example, some courses only allow one rider per golf cart, while others allow multiple riders, but those sharing a cart must be from the same household. Some courses also put barriers within each hole's cup to prevent golf balls from sinking to the bottom, while removal of the flag is prohibited.
The entry fee is $90 — no change from other years — and to qualify, participants must be a male resident of Cayuga County and in good standing at the participating golf courses, or any male that placed in the 2019 tournament's championship flight or 2020 Bob Hoey Junior Golf Tournament.
There will also be Senior (ages 60-69) and Super Senior (ages 70 and over) divisions, with those tournaments taking place over two days.
Tournament organizers hope to get as many as 50 participants to this year's event, and there is belief that current circumstances that limit many outdoor activities could actually provide a boost in interest for golfing.
"We're hoping it's at least back up to 50," Catalfano said. "I think people had missed a little bit of golf at the beginning of the season, so they are itching to play in these tournaments. I've seen tournaments throughout the summer that have been filling up and selling out, so hopefully our numbers go up."
Tournament applications (with name, home address, phone number, age, pairing and time requests) can be mailed to Jeff Catalfano at 65 Havens Ave., Auburn, NY, 13021. Checks can be made payable to CCMDGA. Call (315) 730-2475 for more information.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.
