Cayuga County school districts reveal spectator plans

With seasons for many indoor interscholastic sports winding down, the Cayuga County Health Department announced Wednesday that it was revising its previous policy to allow two spectators per student-athlete at all sporting events.
Even with approval from the health department, school districts now have final say about their specific policies, and not every sports program will immediately permit fans.
Here's where each Cayuga County school district stands for allowing spectators:
AUBURN
The Maroons intend to allow two spectators per athlete for several athletic offerings moving forward, superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo told The Citizen on Wednesday.
Auburn's winter sports (boys and girls basketball, ice hockey) continue through March 12. The boys varsity basketball team has one home game remaining, while the girls varsity team has three left. For the hockey team's final three home games, the school district must receive permission from city officials to allow spectators into Casey Park Ice Arena.
For the fall II season, Auburn will offer football, girls swimming, volleyball and wrestling. Because the girls swim team competes at the Auburn YMCA, spectators will not be allowed at those meets due to the pool area's limited seating area.
CATO-MERIDIAN
For what remains of the winter season and the upcoming fall II season, superintendent Terry Ward said the school district will allow two spectators per athlete for both Cato-Meridian and the visiting school district for indoor events. He cites the high school gym's large capacity for allowing visiting spectators.
The Blue Devils' varsity boys basketball team has three home games remaining, while the girls team has two games left. Volleyball is the only indoor sport Cato-Meridian will offer during fall II.
"Our high school gym at 25% capacity, we could hold 125 people," Ward said. "If our own athletes have two parents, we'd only be at about 40 people. For us, it just made sense to allow away parents to come in here safely and watch games too."
Ward added that the school district will re-evaluate its policy for upcoming outdoor sports, which includes cross country, field hockey, football and soccer.
"If we're successful with this, we'll expand it," Ward said.
SOUTHERN CAYUGA
Superintendent Patrick Jensen said on Thursday that two spectators will be allowed for most teams that will participate in the fall II season that begins the week of March 15. Southern Cayuga plans to offer boys and girls soccer, girls swimming and volleyball.
Swimming will be the lone sport that will not immediately allow multiple spectators per athlete, due to limited capacity in the pool area. Jensen said the school district is exploring whether it will allow one or two spectators total per swim meet, to give parents the opportunity to watch their children at least once during the season.
UNION SPRINGS
Union Springs will allow two home spectators per student starting with the upcoming fall II season. The Wolves will have teams competing in boys and girls soccer, cross country and volleyball.
A major difference for Union Springs will be the absence of its merger with Port Byron. Union Springs and Port Byron are typically combined for both cross country and soccer — Port Byron hosts the varsity cross country teams, while Union Springs hosts varsity boys and girls soccer.
Athletic director Todd Salls said Union Springs is hoping to return to its normal arrangement with Port Byron next year, and acknowledged that participation numbers for the typically-merged teams could be a struggle. Union Springs also combines with Port Byron for boys and girls bowling during the winter, but bowlers were unable to compete this winter due to decreased participation numbers.
"We're hoping (to have enough kids)," Salls said. "I think numbers are going to be a struggle, but we're gonna work hard to field a team."
WEEDSPORT
According to a statement from the school district, Weedsport plans to allow two spectators for each senior player at Friday's varsity boys basketball game against Cato-Meridian. However, the school district is still deciding when to allow spectators for other upcoming indoor events.
"Given the sudden immediacy of the change, for now, Weedsport Central School District is opting to move cautiously this week," the statement said. "We have been successful up to this point in having all of our games played and to move too quickly and possibly jeopardize the opportunity for our Weedsport players to finish their season would not be prudent."
The statement added that Weedsport "will explore the possibility" of allowing home fans at contests, as long as the opposing school district approves.
Weedsport's varsity boys basketball team has two more home games remaining this season. The girls varsity basketball team has one home game left on Friday, March 12 against Homer. The varsity volleyball team is scheduled to open its season Tuesday, March 23 as part of fall II.
This story will be updated.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.