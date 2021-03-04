Cayuga County school districts reveal spectator plans

Swimming will be the lone sport that will not immediately allow multiple spectators per athlete, due to limited capacity in the pool area. Jensen said the school district is exploring whether it will allow one or two spectators total per swim meet, to give parents the opportunity to watch their children at least once during the season.

UNION SPRINGS

Union Springs will allow two home spectators per student starting with the upcoming fall II season. The Wolves will have teams competing in boys and girls soccer, cross country and volleyball.

A major difference for Union Springs will be the absence of its merger with Port Byron. Union Springs and Port Byron are typically combined for both cross country and soccer — Port Byron hosts the varsity cross country teams, while Union Springs hosts varsity boys and girls soccer.

Athletic director Todd Salls said Union Springs is hoping to return to its normal arrangement with Port Byron next year, and acknowledged that participation numbers for the typically-merged teams could be a struggle. Union Springs also combines with Port Byron for boys and girls bowling during the winter, but bowlers were unable to compete this winter due to decreased participation numbers.