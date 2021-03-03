Cayuga County to allow two spectators per student-athlete at sporting events

School districts in Cayuga County will be allowed to host two spectators per student-athlete at sporting events moving forward.

The Cayuga County Health Department informed local superintendents and school officials of their updated guidance Wednesday evening. Spectators have not been allowed at interscholastic sporting events in the county since the fall.

The health department cited Cayuga County's low COVID-19 positivity rate, the positivity rate in surrounding counties, and school districts' track record of adherence to previous guidelines for the revised policy.

Final say regarding spectators now shifts to Cayuga County's individual school districts, which still reserve the right to limit in-person attendance to the student-athletes, coaches, referees and other essential game personnel.

In school districts that allow spectators, those in attendance will be required to sign in for contact tracing purposes. Face coverings will also be required, and the county is asking that those in attendance maintain 6 feet of distance from non-household spectators.

Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo confirmed to The Citizen Wednesday that Auburn will be allowing two spectators at sporting events.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}