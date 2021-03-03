Cayuga County to allow two spectators per student-athlete at sporting events

School districts in Cayuga County will be allowed to host two spectators per student-athlete at sporting events moving forward.
The Cayuga County Health Department informed local superintendents and school officials of their updated guidance Wednesday evening. Spectators have not been allowed at interscholastic sporting events in the county since the fall.
The health department cited Cayuga County's low COVID-19 positivity rate, the positivity rate in surrounding counties, and school districts' track record of adherence to previous guidelines for the revised policy.
Final say regarding spectators now shifts to Cayuga County's individual school districts, which still reserve the right to limit in-person attendance to the student-athletes, coaches, referees and other essential game personnel.
In school districts that allow spectators, those in attendance will be required to sign in for contact tracing purposes. Face coverings will also be required, and the county is asking that those in attendance maintain 6 feet of distance from non-household spectators.
Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo confirmed to The Citizen Wednesday that Auburn will be allowing two spectators at sporting events.
"Our main concern was to make sure we could get the kids to participate in sports. If that was without spectators, we were OK with that because we just wanted to give kids the opportunity to play," Pirozzolo said. "I think this is a great move to gradually increase the number of spectators that can start attending our sporting events. I'm happy that our parents will actually be able to watch their children play."
Pirozzolo added that the school district does not have final say regarding spectators for the ice hockey and boys swimming team that are currently competing in the ongoing winter season, or the girls swimming team that will compete in the fall II season later this month. The hockey team plays at the city-operated Casey Park Ice Arena, and city officials will make the final determination on whether to allow spectators. Pirozzolo said he plans to reach out to City Manager Jeff Dygert on Thursday to discuss allowing spectators into the rink.
Auburn's swim teams both compete at the Auburn YMCA, but due to the limited space in the pool's seating area and inability to maintain social distance, the YMCA is unable to host fans at this time.
The hockey team is scheduled to host Skaneateles on Tuesday. If fans are allowed, it would be for the home team only.
"I know our hockey parents want to be out there to watch their children," Pirozzolo said. "We'll do our best to work with the city."
Pirozzolo expects athletic director Tamela Ray will reach out to other school districts on Auburn's athletic schedule immediately to inform them of the new stance regarding spectators. If an opposing school district does not feel comfortable playing in Auburn with fans in attendance, Auburn will not permit spectators for that specific game.
Cayuga County joins neighboring Onondaga and Oswego counties in allowing spectators at interscholastic sporting events. While not all school districts in the county have taken advantage, Onondaga has allowed spectators at sporting events since the winter season began in early February. Oswego County revised its previous stance to allow spectators on Monday.
