Cayuga County track teams gather for Port Byron Invitational

PORT BYRON — At the end of a chilly, and often windy, track invitational, members of the Port Byron boys 4x400m relay crossed the finish line and collapsed to the turf.

It was an expression of relief that the race — and meet — were over, combined with the pain that follows an all-out effort of each respective leg of the relay.

The Panthers' Austin Davies, laying on the field turf surrounded by teammates, joked he should've played golf instead.

Port Byron, in hosting fellow Cayuga County teams Southern Cayuga, Union Springs and Weedsport, did most of its damage in the relay events at its home invitational Friday at Dana West High School.

In the aforementioned boys 4x400m relay, Bryce Rigby, Kaleb Holdridge, Alex Hernandez and Davies (4:06.94) topped Weedsport by nearly four seconds in the race that ended the meet, and also generated the loudest cheer.

"It was fun today," Rigby said. "The 4x4 is probably the worst relay just because it's last and you're cold and want to be done, but it's fun."

Holdridge, Rigby and Davies were also on the winning boys 4x100m relay with Alex Pattie (49.43). Cregg Ford, Hernandez, Richard Beach and Kendrick Taylor won the 4x800m relay (10:34.66).

The girls’ relays was a reversal of fortunes for Weedsport, who won all four.

Grace Barreto, Olivia Quinn, Nevaeh Sobiech and Anna Kershner won the 4x100m (1:00.57); Mariah Quigley, Gabrielle Jeffers, Sarah Carroll and Allison House were first in the 4x400m (4:32.83); Madison Stock, Kershner, Lilly Kime and Olivia Snodgrass had the best time in the 4x800m (14:29.67).

Concerning individual performances, Union Springs' Payton Gilbert was the star of the meet. Gilbert won all three of her solo events: the 200m dash (29.00), the shot put (35-5.75) and the discus (75-06). Her score in the shot put is a Wolves record.

Gilbert's skills are a rarity. Not too often are athletes able to excel in throwing events as well as sprints.

"It's really, really nice to have someone capable of winning sprints as well as the shot and discus," Union Springs coach Mark Gaffney said. "It doesn't happen too often. She's a hard worker and a team player, someone you can count on."

Also winning for the Wolves was Kailey Kalet in the 100m dash (13.38) and Sarah Colgan in the 800m run (2:54.16).

Southern Cayuga's first-place finishers for girls were Charli Bennett in the 400m hurdles (1:10.96), Cennedi McCarthy in the high jump (4-6 — a tie with Weedsport's Carroll) and Norah McCarthy in the long jump (15-0).

For Weedsport, Elena Amodei and Mariah Quigley each earned a pair of individual wins. Amodei won the 400m dash (1:14.72) and the 1500m run (6:45.35). Quigley was first in the 100m hurdles (16.38) and the pole vault (9-0).

Olivia Snodgrass (300m run — 13:16.29) and Meagan Fatcheric (triple jump — 29-10.25) also took gold for the Warriors.

On the boys side, each school dominated in a specific area.

Southern Cayuga did its damage in the sprints. Charlie Miller won both the 200m dash (26.01) and the 400m dash (1:00.86), while Aidan Brown was first in the 800m run (2:24.68). Daniel Davis added a victory in the shot put (37-0).

Weedsport's points came in the field. Troy Brown had the top leaps in the high jump (6-2) and the long jump (20-6). Liam Doughtery had the top pole vault result (8-6) and Joe Lott won the triple jump (34-1.75). Forrest Nguyen added wins in both long distance events, the 1600m run (5:27.86) and the 3200m run (12:12.33).

And for Port Byron, individual success is traced back to the final relay's starter and anchor. Rigby had the top throw in the discus (106-09), while Davies crossed the finish line first in the 100m dash (11.98) and the 110m hurdles (19.46). Andrew Jones won the other hurdling event, the 400m (1:16.90).

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.