× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Youth baseball players in Cayuga County have been waiting patiently to hit the field, and later this summer they might get their chance.

In accordance with state governments and health officials, Little Leagues across the United States are developing plans to return to action later this summer.

That includes leagues in Cayuga County. Youth baseball, and all other youth sports, are considered to be in Phase 4 of New York's reopening plan, which means Little League could return in late June if Cayuga County meets the required health metrics and there's no setbacks.

When exactly games will be begin and how the game will look remains to be seen. Right now, Cayuga County baseball leaders' primary concern is the health and safety of the players, coaches and families.

"We've got to do it safe, we've got to do it right, we've got to do it for the kids," Auburn Little League president Frank Mancuso said. "That's our goal is to have baseball. It's gonna be different ... we're not sure how it's gonna look."

How many kids will play?

Registration for Auburn's Little League (and other Little Leagues around Cayuga County) began Jan. 1, though according to Mancuso most children in Auburn don't sign up until late March or early April.

Auburn's registration process is unique, because it is the only Little League in New York that's partly run by its local YMCA. In Auburn, the YMCA handles registration, but that process was cut off when the YMCA closed in March -- the same time children typically sign up to play. This is one reason why, according to Mancuso, Auburn Little League's registration is "really low."

The Boys and Girls Baseball league, a beginners league that plays its games at Tyburn Academy, is also hurting. The league had about 170 participants last season, but league president Tony Tabone cites health risks associated with COVID-19 as an explanation for the dip in interest.

"Understandably so," Tabone said in an interview with The Citizen in April. "People are very reluctant and not sure what's gonna happen. Everyone wants to make sure their families and children are going to be safe, which is only natural."

One Cayuga County league that hasn't suffered with participation interest so far is the South Cayuga Little League. Like the Auburn Little League, registration for South Cayuga began Jan. 1. League president Andra Case said only one player rescinded their registration, citing conflicts with the potential late-summer schedule.

"I think everybody's just been cooped up for so long," Case said. "I think they're just like, 'Please, let's just go out there and play.'"

How will it look?

Little League International recently released a season resumption guide that offers best practices on how to organize, play and coach games when youth baseball is allowed to return.

Aside from general guidance such as washing hands, covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing, and maintaining social distancing when possible, the guidelines include several baseball-related rule changes and practices.

When Little League returns, players and coaches are advised to not handshake or high-five each other. Players are also not permitted use of sunflower seeds or gum on the playing field. It is recommended that players have assigned seating in the dugout, and players not share equipment like helmets, bats or gloves.

Limiting celebrations, particularly at younger ages, will be difficult, but Case says, "It is what it is."

"They're kids. It is gonna be difficult," Case said. "We push sportsmanship, and then you're telling them, 'Nope, you can't high-five.' Even with the coaches, the coaches are used to high-fiving them, patting them on the back. It's gonna be a definite culture shock when we get out there. We want to make sure everyone's staying safe and healthy."

Umpires will also have to adjust. If Little League returns this summer, umpires will be instructed to stand behind the pitcher's mound, and not behind the plate, to call balls and strikes. Umpires will be asked to limit their contact with the baseball, so catchers will be leaned on more heavily to retrieve foul balls and passed balls.

Catchers will also be placed several feet behind home plate to maintain distance from the batter. Because of this, Auburn Little League is considering a ban on base-stealing this year.

"Some of the kids, whether it's the little kids or the 10-year-olds, can't reach second base (with a throw) as it is," Mancuso said. "How are they gonna reach second base standing 6 or 7 feet back? How is the umpire gonna tell what's a strike if everything bounces to the catcher? There's things that we've gotta tweak.

"Major League Baseball has the advantage of using an electronic umpire, but we don't have that advantage. Every kid is a different size and the strike zone fluctuates a little bit."

What's the state of the fields?

Several different locations are used for Cayuga County's Little Leagues. Auburn uses the fields at Emerson Park. Among Northern Cayuga County Little League's game locations are Weedsport High School, CIMARF in Cato, and the fields off Green Street in Port Byron. Frontenac Park in Union Springs and McIntosh Park in Cayuga are used by the South Cayuga Little League.

Parks are still not available to the general public, and each field has had varying degrees of maintenance. For South Cayuga, general maintenance work like mowing the fields has continued through the pandemic.

"We still tried to maintain the fields," Case said. "As it gets closer we'll have to go to the villages for approval. That's really the biggest thing is, are they gonna open the parks? If we don't have parks, we don't play. We're fully intending on them being open, but we're at the mercy of everybody else right now. We're just doing our best to be ready for it when we do get the green light."

Auburn's Little League fields at Emerson Park could be ready in a day's notice, according to Mancuso. From money raised by concessions, Auburn was able to do some repairs to its fields over the winter. The infield has been worked on and the league's board is currently organizing fence repairs. A new scoreboard was recently installed, and brand new energy-efficient lighting has been donated, which will save money on electric bills and allow kids to play later into the night when Little League does return.

"We could actually be there tomorrow, rake the field and be ready to play," Mancuso said. "That's how much conditioning we've done to the field. If they said go, we could be there tomorrow."

If Little League does return, it is highly recommended that there be no concessions, and players and spectators -- the latter could be allowed on a limited basis -- are advised to bring pre-packaged food and their own drinks.

Who will enforce these suggested rules remains to be seen.

"How are you gonna tell a grandparent they can't watch their kid play Little League baseball?" Mancuso said. "Then it comes to who polices it. Do we as a league or do (local law enforcement) since it's a county park? We're not sure what the rules will be. That we don't know until we actually open up."

What's the schedule?

If youth baseball returns, and what it could look like, remains an evolving situation.

For Mancuso, if Little League can start up sometime this summer, baseball could have an opportunity to regain players it had lost to other sports in recent years. Lacrosse has been a major competitor for participants, but many lacrosse leagues for this summer have been canceled because the sport is considered high risk for.

If Auburn Little League doesn't start by July, organizers are considering pushing back the schedule into the fall to give interested players a larger window to play. In that instance, baseball could run into competition from football, lacrosse and soccer if those sports are allowed to return.

One thing that's guaranteed is that Cayuga County will not have postseason tournaments this year. Other towns in Auburn's playing district, like Skaneateles and Geneva, have already canceled Little League for 2020. However, remaining organizers agreed that the most important thing is getting kids back on the field if it's allowed, even if it means scheduling inter-league play with other towns.

"We just want the kids to play," Mancuso said. "They need something to do."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.