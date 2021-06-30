Cayuga's baseball, softball and men's soccer teams receive accolades

Over a dozen student-athletes at Cayuga Community College were named to all-conference or all-region teams following the completion of the spring 2021 semester.

Three baseball players were picked for the Region III second team.

Hazel Martinez hit .459 with 22 RBIs, 11 doubles and a .549 on-base percentage. Sam Jenkins batted .391 and was second on the team with 19 RBIs along with three triples. Williams was one of Cayuga’s top pitchers, finishing the season with three wins, three complete games and a pair of shutouts. He also hit .381 with a .594 on-base percentage at the plate.

That trio, along with catcher Tyler Ziemak, were all-conference selections. Ziemak led the Spartans with 24 runs while hitting .313.

Two softball players, both from Auburn, were named All-Conference selections. Infielder Abby Marinelli, who was second for CCC in batting average (.382) and RBIs (15), and Katelyn Stoddard, who played centerfield and hit .325.

Cayuga’s men’s soccer team had six players selected for the All-Region III team.

Highlighting those picks was defenseman Will Leary, who was named a first-team All-American for Division III. Leary finished tied for the Spartans’ team lead with four goals, despite his defensive position.